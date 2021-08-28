Bodies of 2 men found in separate incidents, suicide suspected
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Two men were found dead in separate incidents here Saturday, police said. Mintu (26), who had been missing from his house for two days, was found hanging with a tree in Wazirabad village Saturday that falls under Bhopa police station.
The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.
In the second incident, the body of a man named, Nilu, was found on a railway track near Mansurpur.
Police are investigating both cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopa
- Nilu
- Mansurpur
- Wazirabad village
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MP: Health dept sets up 27x4 COVID-19 vaccination centre in Bhopal
MP minister falls ill hours before I-Day event, airlifted to Bhopal; discharged
MP minister falls ill hours before I-Day event; airlifted to Bhopal
Teachers stage protest in Bhopal, demanding appointment letters
27 teachers booked for demonstration outside BJP office in Bhopal without permission