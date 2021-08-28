Left Menu

Bodies of 2 men found in separate incidents, suicide suspected

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:19 IST
Bodies of 2 men found in separate incidents, suicide suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were found dead in separate incidents here Saturday, police said. Mintu (26), who had been missing from his house for two days, was found hanging with a tree in Wazirabad village Saturday that falls under Bhopa police station.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

In the second incident, the body of a man named, Nilu, was found on a railway track near Mansurpur.

Police are investigating both cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021