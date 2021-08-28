India Post releases special cover on Bengal's Mihidana, Sitabhog sweetmeats

In a bid to increase their popularity, India Post has released a special cover on West Bengal's sweetmeats Mihidana and Sitabhog.

West Bengal's Bardhaman got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the century-old sweetmeats in 2017.

The postal cover was unveiled in Bardhaman on Friday by India Post South Bengal Postmaster General Shashi Shalini Kujur.

''The initiative was taken to increase the popularity of the two sweetmeats,'' she said.

Welcoming the move, Sitabhog-Mihidana Traders' Welfare Association Secretary Pramod Kumar Singh said, ''This may lead to a spike in the demand of the sweetmeats.'' Mihidana and Sitabhog first gained popularity after the then King of Bardhaman, Maharaja Bijay Chand Mahtab, served it to the then Viceroy of India, Lord Curzon, in 1904.

