Left Menu

Helpline facility for women in distress launched in Mangaluru

The inaugural function for the system was organised by the Mangaluru city police commissionerate and awareness was created among women on the facility which, the law enforcers said, would bring in a sense of security among the women.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:27 IST
Helpline facility for women in distress launched in Mangaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An emergency response support system with a helpline (number-112) for women's safety was launched here by Olympian and Arjuna Awardee M R Poovamma, an athlete, on Saturday. The inaugural function for the system was organized by the Mangaluru city police commissionerate and awareness was created among women on the facility which, the law enforcers said, would bring in a sense of security among the women. A demonstration on how to use the facility was also held. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the dialing of the number- 112 by any woman in distress would alert the police personnel and they would come to the rescue within 5-10 minutes if the call is within the city and within 15 minutes if the call is made from the outskirts of the city. Deputy Commissioner Hariram Shanker was also present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021