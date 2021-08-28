Helpline facility for women in distress launched in Mangaluru

An emergency response support system with a helpline (number-112) for women's safety was launched here by Olympian and Arjuna Awardee M R Poovamma, an athlete, on Saturday. The inaugural function for the system was organized by the Mangaluru city police commissionerate and awareness was created among women on the facility which, the law enforcers said, would bring in a sense of security among the women. A demonstration on how to use the facility was also held. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the dialing of the number- 112 by any woman in distress would alert the police personnel and they would come to the rescue within 5-10 minutes if the call is within the city and within 15 minutes if the call is made from the outskirts of the city. Deputy Commissioner Hariram Shanker was also present at the function.

