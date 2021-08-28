4 men held for robbing car, mobile phones in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a car and two mobile phones in Jansath area here on Saturday, police said.

The accused identified as Abhishek, Vipin Tomar, Jitender and Sachin were arrested near Jansath overbridge in New Mandi police station area, SHO Anil Kapervan said.

The accused had also looted Rs 40,000 cash from the victim, whose identity is not yet established.

Police are interrogating the accused in the case and a probe is on.

