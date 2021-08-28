Left Menu

No outages in facility linking Aadhaar with PAN, EPFO; all services stable: UIDAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:43 IST
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday said there have been no outages in its Aadhaar-PAN/EPFO linking facility, which is authentication-based, and asserted that all its services are ''stable''.

The comment came amid reports of UIDAI system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN and EPFO. The reports said that the glitch had left Aadhaar users in a lurch, even as EPF and PAN linking deadline looms.

In a statement issued on Saturday, UIDAI emphasised that all its services are ''stable and functioning fine''.

''There have been no outages in its Aadhaar-PAN/EPFO linking facility, which is authentication-based facility,'' it added.

UIDAI explained that as it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrollment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment or update centres ''which too is working fine now, after upgradation''.

UIDAI went on to say that even though the system has stabilised, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to residents.

''It may be noted that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in last nine days since the beginning of the upgradation process on August 20, 2021, at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day,'' UIDAI said.

While, it added, authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day.

The Aadhaar-issuing body said the reports on UIDAI system glitch in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO were ''not accurate''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

