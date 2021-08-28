Sikh Regiment celebrates 175th raising day

Sikh Regiment, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, celebrated its 175th raising day on Saturday, a statement said.

Homage was paid to the martyrs of the regiment at the war memorial in Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) here, followed by a virtual address by Lieutenant General PKG Menon.

Formed in 1846, the Sikh Regiment took part in several wars and battles, including the Battle of Saragarhi (1897), and the two World Wars, displaying raw courage following the ethos of 'last man, last round', SRC commandant Brigadier M Shree Kumar said.

The regiment was also one of the first to land in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 during the first India-Pakistan War, earning the sobriquet 'Saviour of Kashmir Valley', he added.

