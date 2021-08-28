AIMIM councillor shot dead in UP’s Meerut

An AIMIM councillor was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here on Saturday, police said.

Zubair (40), a resident of Dhabai Nagar of Nauchandi Police Station area, was sitting in a car outside his house in the morning when the incident took place, Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) councillor from ward 80 was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

Meanwhile, the assailants managed to flee from the spot. The police are suspecting a property dispute as to the reason behind the murder.

