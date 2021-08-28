AIMIM councillor shot dead in UP’s Meerut
- Country:
- India
An AIMIM councillor was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here on Saturday, police said.
Zubair (40), a resident of Dhabai Nagar of Nauchandi Police Station area, was sitting in a car outside his house in the morning when the incident took place, Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) councillor from ward 80 was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, he added.
Meanwhile, the assailants managed to flee from the spot. The police are suspecting a property dispute as to the reason behind the murder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhabai Nagar
- Vineet Bhatnagar
- Nauchandi Police Station