The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:34 IST
Night curfew in Kerala from next week, says Vijayan
Picture Courtesy Pinarayi Vijayan Official Twitter Handle Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to impose a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.

''In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow,'' Vijayan said at a press conference here. Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 marks for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday. Since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals, the state has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases almost every day.

