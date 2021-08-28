Left Menu

CBI arrests two in a case of post-poll violence in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI, which is probing post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, arrested two persons on Saturday for an alleged attempt to murder in Nadia district, officials said.

The two accused -- Bijoy Ghosh and Asima Ghosh -- were briefly detained before being arrested by the probe agency, they said.

The CBI has carried out searches at 15 locations in connection with the case related to the attempt to murder Dharma Mandal who suffered serious injuries after his family was attacked on May 14 night at their home in Nadia district's Chapra, they said. The CBI had booked eight persons in the matter, they said.

It has registered 10 more FIRs in post-poll violence cases taking the total to 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

