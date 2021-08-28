Left Menu

MP: Four held for conspiring to trigger riots in Indore

They have spread inflammatory messages on social media related to a conspiracy to trigger communal riots at different places by creating a sense of discontent among people over some recent incidents in the city, the official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:07 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly spreading inflammatory messages on social media and conspiring to trigger riots in Indore city, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Altmash Khan, Mohammad Imran Ansari, Javed Khan and Syed Irfan Ali, all in the age group of 20 and 30 years, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said. “The four accused are inspired by radical ideology. They have spread inflammatory messages on social media related to a conspiracy to trigger communal riots at different places by creating a sense of discontent among people over some recent incidents in the city,” the official said. The accused allegedly conspired to create unrest in one part of the city, then trigger a series of riots at other places to baffle the police and administration, he said.

The police are probing if the accused have links with any extremist organisation and if any financial help was being provided to them, the SP said.

A case has been registered against them under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The police will also recommend to the administration that the National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against the accused, the official said, adding that a search has been launched to nab other associates of the accused.

