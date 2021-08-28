Left Menu

U.S. troop strength in Kabul falls below 4,000-official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:10 IST
Kabul airport Image Credit: ANI
The number of U.S. troops at Kabul airport has fallen below 4,000, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, down from a peak of 5,800.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that a drone strike on Friday targeting an ISIS-K planner was not believed to have hit a senior militant and future military operations were possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

