U.S. troop strength in Kabul falls below 4,000-official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:10 IST
The number of U.S. troops at Kabul airport has fallen below 4,000, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, down from a peak of 5,800.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that a drone strike on Friday targeting an ISIS-K planner was not believed to have hit a senior militant and future military operations were possible.
