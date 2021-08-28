Take action against officials who offer appointments on fake documents: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take action against officials/appointing authorities who offer appointments based on fake certificates or documents. Justice S Vaidyanathan gave the direction recently while dismissing a petition from one V Srinivasan, who was appointed as a driver in the State Transport Corporation in Villupuram Division on the basis of the fake educational certificates, challenging an order of the Labour Court, upholding his removal from service.

During the course of arguments, the petitioner's counsel told the judge that there were many others in the department who had been appointed on the basis of fake documents but allowed to continue still in service after imposing minor punishments.

''Two wrongs will not set a thing right to enforce one more wrong order and claim parity,'' the judge said. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the judge said that he was of the view that there was no perversity in the award of the Labour Court, which had gone into the disputed question of facts and rendered a categorical finding by means of evidence, both documentary and oral, that the certificate produced by the petitioner was a forged one. By any means, the action of the management in appointing other similarly situated persons cannot be condoned. The officials/appointing authorities who had appointed employees like the petitioner based on fake certificates cannot be allowed to go scot-free and action must be initiated against them, the judge said.

The judge added that appropriate disciplinary proceedings for major misconduct shall be initiated against the appointing authorities for not maintaining absolute integrity and devotion to duty, which is unbecoming of a member of the service and such irresponsible officials should be dismissed from service. Before initiating action and dismissing them from service, they must be transferred to a non-sensitive post and place and their dereliction should be entered into the Service Register so that their promotions and other benefits should be deprived, the judge said.

