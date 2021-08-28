Supreme Court judge lays emphasis on empowering women

Left Menu

Also, educational institutions should inculcate in the students an ability to think, he said.Justice V Ramasubramanian, another judge of the apex court, appreciated the law college for its good performance.Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan, unveiling the golden jubilee arch of the college, said law is the foundation of a society.

Puducherry, Aug 28 (PTI): Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Saturday underscored the importance of education and financial independence of women for their empowerment.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Dr Ambedkar Government Law College here, the apex court judge said,'' Education and making women financially independent will ensure their emancipation.'' He said educational institutions should adapt to new changes in the learning process and endeavour to see such changes. ''Also, educational institutions should inculcate in the students an ability to think,'' he said.

Justice V Ramasubramanian, another judge of the apex court, appreciated the law college for its good performance.

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan, unveiling the golden jubilee arch of the college, said the law is the foundation of a society. She said excellence in legal education and research was important to shaping the rule of law.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, PWD and Law Minister of the Union Territory K Lakshminarayanan, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and principal of the law college and president of its alumni association S Srinivasan also spoke.

