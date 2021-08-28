Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25
Following a two-day national convention at the Singhu border, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25.
Following a two-day national convention at the Singhu border, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25. In a statement, the farmers' union spearheading the movement against agriculture laws at the Delhi borders for the past nine months said SKM National Convention at Singhu Border has decided to "Form joint committees of the SKM in all states and districts in India, to ensure a pan-India expansion and intensification of the farmers' struggle."
SKM said that at the convention, it was also decided to make the Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat on September 5 a massive success. "This will inaugurate 'Mission Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand' which will be taken down to the grassroots to ensure the defeat of the BJP regimes in both the states," the statement said.
The national convention of SKM was held on August 26-27 at the Singhu Border near Delhi. Over 2000 delegates from hundreds of organisations from 22 states attended this convention, said the statement. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
