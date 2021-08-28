Left Menu

Labourer dies in freak mishap in textile godown in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:45 IST
A labourer sleeping on a pile of cloth in a textile mill godown died after the heap moved and he was crushed underneath, police in Bhiwandi in Thane district said on Saturday.

A Narpoli police station official identified the deceased as Ratilal Mahato (41) and said the incident took place in Anjur Phata in the township in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Workers found his body on Friday morning, he added.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

