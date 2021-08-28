NIA court sentenced Bengal man for circulating fake currency

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here convicted and sentenced one racketeer in connection with the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seized in Murshidabad, West Bengal in 2018. According to the statement issued by NIA, the case was originally registered at Shamsherganj Police Station in Murshidabad on August 28, 2018, against two accused persons following the seizure of the FICN of the face value of around Rs 8 lakhs from the possession of one Rahim Sk and Mijan Sk. and both were resident of Bangladesh.

"NIA had re-registered the case on September 25, 2018, and taken over the investigation". The NIA court in Kolkata on Friday convicted Rahim to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 15,000 fine under charges of various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

"Earlier, accused Mizan Sk was convicted by the NIA Special Court Kolkata on February 12 last year", NIA informed. During the investigation, the NIA said, it was revealed that the two accused persons had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes with the intention to use the same as genuine Indian currency, for unlawful gain.

"They had illegally entered into India and got involved in the circulation of FICN and were in close contact with their Bangladeshi associates. They were procuring FICN from them for circulation through their contacts in Jharkhand," said the NIA. (ANI)

