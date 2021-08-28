Fishermen clash, police fire in air

Police on Saturday said they fired in the air when fishermen of two coastal villages clashed over maritime territory. The police said they first tried to restore peace by holding talks with the fighting groups and when the effort failed, they opened fire. The clash left two fishermen injured, they said.

They said a posse was stationed in the two villages to ensure no further violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)