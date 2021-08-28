Understanding people's problems will address C'garh Naxal issue: Munda

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Saturday said understanding people's problems and providing them amenities will help address the Naxal menace in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a pressing conference here after concluding his two-day visit to the state, Munda also said PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act should be implemented while taking care of the preamble and spirit of this law.

"We believe in how to draw a big line in front of a line, not on trying to erase that (other) line. When we make efforts to associate people by understanding their problems and ensuring their amenities, things will automatically be fine," the union minister said.

He was replying to a query on whether Naxalism was the biggest obstacle in the effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes in Bastar.

Queried on the alleged poor implementation of the PESA Act in the state, Munda said adverse and favourable effects are associated with all work and the way forward was to keep in mind that the ''preamble and spirit of the Act remains intact while implementing it''.

He said a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country and progress towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) was the mission of all Central sponsored schemes, including the Van Dhan Project.

He said the Trifood Park of Bastar, which focuses on value addition, quality management and ensuring a market for forest produce, will be developed as a model for the country.

Munda also held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel where the former appreciated the works done by the state in terms of collection and value addition of minor forest produce and employment generation amid the coronavirus pandemic, a state public relation official said.

''In the last two years, encouraging results were witnessed in collection and value addition of forest produce in Chhattisgarh, with coordination between the state government and TRIFED (the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India),'' Munda said.

CM Baghel urged Munda to provide maximum benefits of various Central tribal welfare schemes to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)