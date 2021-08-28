Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL7 PM-JAN-DHAN Jan Dhan initiative forever transformed India's development trajectory: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday lauded his government's 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' as it completed seven years, saying the scheme, which facilitates the unbanked population to open a bank account, has forever transformed India's development trajectory.

DEL57 PM-LD JALLIANWALA MEMORIAL Prime Minister inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, says not right to ignore such horrors Amritsar: Stressing that it is a country's duty to protect its history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that events of the past ''teach us and give us direction to move forward'', as he dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

MDS10 KA-GANG RAPE-LD ARREST Mysuru gang-rape case cracked, 5 labourers from TN arrested Mysuru: Five labourers allegedly involved in the rape of a college student near Mysuru earlier this week have been arrested, Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood said on Saturday. DEL18 VIRUS-LD-MHA-GUIDELINES Covid: MHA cautions states ahead of festivals, asks them to ensure no large gathering New Delhi: Ahead of the festival season, the Centre Saturday asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering and that they take pro-active measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths New Delhi: With 46,759 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL54 ED-SUMMONS-2NDLD ABHISHEK BANERJEE ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in money laundering case; Mamata slams Centre New Delhi/Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam, drawing angry reaction from his aunt and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accused the Narendra Modi government of using its agencies to ''bulldoze and intimidate'' its opponents.

DEL47 CBI-WB-LD VIOLENCE CBI arrests two in Bengal post-poll violence case New Delhi: The CBI arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with one of the cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal related to an alleged attack on BJP supporter Dharma Mandal in Nadia district, officials said.

DES41 HR-FARMERS-LD-PROTEST Police 'lathicharge' protesting farmers near Karnal, 10 injured; farmers block highways Chandigarh: Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. MDS13 TN-ASSEMBLY-FARM-LAWS-LD-RESOLUTION TN Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's farm laws; AIADMK, BJP walkout Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been holding protests for months outside Delhi.

MDS16 KL-VIJAYAN-NIGHT CURFEW Night curfew in Kerala from next week, says Vijayan Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CAL11 WB-LD MAMATA Mamata pans Centre over ED summons to Abhishek, says BJP ministers in cahoots with coal mafia Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Centre of letting loose its agencies on her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a coal scam case and claimed some BJP ministers were working ''hand in glove'' with coal mafia.

BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ-RETRO-TAX-RULES Govt releases draft of declaration to be given by cos to enable withdrawal of retro tax demands New Delhi: In a move that will aid closure of retro tax demands against companies such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone PLC, the Income Tax Department on Saturday released draft of rules to drop such demands provided companies concerned give an ''irrevocable'' undertaking to withdraw all legal cases against the government as well as undertake not to pursue any in future.

DEL9 BIZ-LD VEHICLE-REGISTRATION Govt brings new 'BH' registration series for personal vehicles to ensure seamless transfer across states New Delhi: To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, the road transport ministry has come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles - Bharat Series (BH-series).

LEGAL LGD12 DL-COURT-LD RAPE Police file charge sheet against four in Delhi Cantt rape-murder of 9-year-old girl New Delhi: The Delhi police filed a charge sheet in a court here on Saturday against a crematorium priest and three others for alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the Delhi Cantonment area earlier this month.

FOREIGN FGN30 US-VIRUS-4THLD ORIGIN US intelligence agencies fail to reach conclusion on COVID-19 origins Washington: The US intelligence community has failed to reach any firm conclusion on the exact origin of COVID-19 and is split on whether it leaked from a lab in China or emerged in nature, even though it does not believe the virus was developed as a biological weapon, according to results of a detailed review ordered by President Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha FGN37 CHINA-US-MILITARY-LD TALKS China, US hold first military-level talks under Biden’s presidency, discuss Afghan crisis Beijing: China and the US have held their first round of high-level military talks after President Joe Biden came to power in January this year during which the two sides discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, a media report said on Saturday. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF25 SPO-CRI-IND-LD ENG Robinson blows away India as England win by innings and 76 runs Leeds: Pacer Ollie Robinson engineered a middle-order collapse with the second new ball as England completed a facile innings and 76 run victory against India on the fourth day of the third Test, here on Saturday. HDA

