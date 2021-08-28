Left Menu

Amid third wave fears, Kolkata Police arrest people without masks
Amid warnings of probable arrival of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by September, Kolkata Police has decided to arrest people venturing out without masks, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The arrested persons, however, would be granted bail on payment of Rs 100 as a fine, he said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of senior police officers and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials on Friday, he said.

''Anyone coming out in the open without masks within KMC jurisdiction will be arrested. The person will be granted bail on payment of Rs 100 as fine,'' the officer told PTI.

KP has instructed all police stations to start an awareness programme on it.

When contacted, the chairman of the KMC Board of Administrators and state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that strict action will be taken against businessmen and customers found not wearing masks in marketplaces, which will be sanitised every week.

''We are witnessing that people are flouting pandemic guidelines in markets. Strict action will be taken against not only businessmen but also customers found violating safety norms,'' he added.

