Left Menu

COVID curbs extended in WB till Sep 15, coaching centres told to operate with 50 pc capacity

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:43 IST
COVID curbs extended in WB till Sep 15, coaching centres told to operate with 50 pc capacity
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till September 15, with an additional relaxation allowing coaching centres to operate with 50 per cent capacity from next month.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till August 31.

''Coaching centres for competitive examinations may remain open with 50 per cent capacity”, provided the premises are sanitised regularly and other COVID-19 norms are adhered to.

''Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distance and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times,'' an order issued by the government said. The state has earlier allowed public buses, taxis, auto rickshaws to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

Offices, both government and private, have also been given permission to function with half the manpower.

District administrations, police commissionerates and local authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the state directives on COVID-19, it said.

''Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,'' the order stated, adding that it shall come into effect from September 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021