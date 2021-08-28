3 held for restraining students near temple

Mangaluru, Aug 28 (PTI): The police of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday said they have arrested three people on the charge of wrongfully restraining six paramedical students on a visit to a temple in Bantwal taluk.

The six on three motorbikes, after taking photographs and visiting the temple, were returning when they were stopped and questioned by a five-member group on the purpose of their visit, the police said.

On getting information, the police said they arrived at the scene and enquired. The police said they found the two sides - the six students and the five-member group - belonging to two different communities. Based on a complaint from one of the students, police said they registered a case for wrongful restraint against the five.

Three of the five were arrested on Friday and a search is on for the two, the police said.

