Left Menu

4 men held for cow smuggling in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:25 IST
4 men held for cow smuggling in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Four men, alleged to be cattle smugglers, were arrested with 24 cows rescued from two trucks in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said.

Also, two alleged cow vigilantes were arrested for threatening to disturb communal harmony.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Adarsh ​​Siddhu in a statement said that Maqsood, Choru Khan, Sajid and Ast Ali were arrested on charges of cow smuggling.

At the same time, Bhavesh Singh and Prateek Singh have been arrested for threatening to disturb the communal atmosphere.

He said 24 cows stuffed in two trucks were rescued and handed over to Kanthal Gaushala.

The alleged cow vigilantes were identified as Bhavesh Dhobi and Prateek Singh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021