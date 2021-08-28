4 men held for cow smuggling in Rajasthan

Four men, alleged to be cattle smugglers, were arrested with 24 cows rescued from two trucks in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said.

Also, two alleged cow vigilantes were arrested for threatening to disturb communal harmony.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Adarsh ​​Siddhu in a statement said that Maqsood, Choru Khan, Sajid and Ast Ali were arrested on charges of cow smuggling.

At the same time, Bhavesh Singh and Prateek Singh have been arrested for threatening to disturb the communal atmosphere.

He said 24 cows stuffed in two trucks were rescued and handed over to Kanthal Gaushala.

The alleged cow vigilantes were identified as Bhavesh Dhobi and Prateek Singh, police said.

