Left Menu

Woman's self-immolation bid foiled by police in UP's Baghpat

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:36 IST
Woman's self-immolation bid foiled by police in UP's Baghpat
  • Country:
  • India

A woman attempted to immolate herself by pouring kerosene on her at the office of the Superintendent of Police here but prompt action by police personnel present there prevented any untoward incident.

The policemen snatched the kerosene bottle from the woman's hand and saved her from any potential harm and assured her of appropriate action after listening to her problem.

Elaborating on the background of the incident, SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said a 14-year-old girl, belonging to a particular community was raped by a youth belonging to a Scheduled Caste in the village on August 9 under Binoli police station area. The girl was threatened with death if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.

After registering a case, the police had arrested the accused on August 25 and sent him to jail, he said.

The relatives of the accused youth, however, filed a case against the family members and relatives of the girl under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday, accusing them of abusing and using casteist words against them.

On Saturday afternoon, the SP said that the girl's mother tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on herself from a bottle, which was foiled by the police.

According to Jadaun, prima facie it appears that the suicide attempt by the woman was aimed at influencing the case.

The SP said he has handed over the investigation of the entire case to the Crime Officer (Crime) and directed him to submit the report immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021