Left Menu

India bringing people, holy scriptures from Afghanistan despite many challenges: PM

Keeping the lessons in humanity given by Gurus in the forefront, the country has made new laws for the people who have suffered, he said, in an apparent reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and face religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.The Prime Minister said that current global conditions underline the importance of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and underscore the need for Aatmnirbharta and Aatmvishwas.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:40 IST
India bringing people, holy scriptures from Afghanistan despite many challenges: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that despite many challenges India is evacuating people from Afghanistan, asserting that if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, the country stands up to help him with all its might.

The prime minister, who was speaking after dedicating to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar through video-link, said that not just people, India has been able to bring back holy scriptures -- 'swaroop' of Guru Granth Sahib -- from Afghanistan.

Citing Gurbani, Modi said that happiness emanates from serving others and understanding their pain.

''So today, if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the current crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of people from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti,'' the prime minister said.

India's complex mission to evacuate its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul after its takeover by the Taliban has been named 'Operation Devi Shakti'.

''There are many challenges. The circumstances are difficult but we also have 'Guru Kripa' ( blessings of gurus),'' he said.

The country has done its utmost to assist those in need in recent years, he said, adding that laws have been made taking inspiration from the teachings of Gurus. ''In the past years, the country to discharge this responsibility has worked hard. Keeping the lessons in humanity given by Gurus in the forefront, the country has made new laws for the people who have suffered,'' he said, in an apparent reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and face religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Prime Minister said that current global conditions underline the importance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and underscore the need for 'Aatmnirbharta and Aatmvishwas'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021