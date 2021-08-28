Maha: 'Police patil' beaten up by 2 men in Bhiwandi

A 'police patil' was beaten up by two people in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Deepak Patil of Sontakke village was allegedly hit by Rupesh Bhagat and Ganesh Bhagat on August 25 over an altercation, he said.

A 'police patil' is a link between villagers and the department and an important ground-level functionary in the rural law and order set up.

