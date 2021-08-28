Nepal police bust prostitution racket
Nepal police arrested two people in Indian's East Champaran district on Saturday in connection to a prostitution racket, rescuing seven women.
The arrests were made in coordination with Indian officials, according to a bulletin issued by Nepal Police headquarters.
The police made the arrests after receiving information that the trafficked women were being sold to a local brothel there. The accused had taken the women to India on the pretext of providing them with jobs in a orchestra, promising attractive salaries. The women were sent to different places without their consent and were subjected to physical and mental torture and exploitation, the police said. Nepal Police has initiated legal action under the Human Trafficking Act.
