Vertical garden, artworks using plastic in EDMC ward

In a creative initiative, a vertical garden and artworks made of plastic have been mounted on walls in a ward in East Delhi, officials said on Saturday.The move aims to raise awareness on cleanliness and greener environment.For the beautification of the city, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMChas taken the creative initiative by making 3D paintings and vertical garden on walls using waste plastic cups and bottles in Ward No. 4-E, New Ashok Nagar, the civic body said in a statement.This initiative of EDMC became the centre of attraction among the people of the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:05 IST
In a creative initiative, a vertical garden and artworks made of plastic have been mounted on walls in a ward in East Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The move aims to raise awareness on cleanliness and a greener environment.

''For the beautification of the city, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)has taken the creative initiative by making 3D paintings and vertical garden on walls using waste plastic cups and bottles in Ward No. 4-E, New Ashok Nagar,'' the civic body said in a statement.

This initiative of EDMC became the centre of attraction among the people of the area. Cleanliness messages have been conveyed through paintings, it said.

People have been told to put garbage in the dustbin, segregate waste at the source and not to use single-use plastic. This is a positive initiative to bring behavioural change among the people, the EDMC said.

Area councillor Rajiv Chaudhary said the corporation is making every effort to promote cleanliness in the area.

He said the paintings have been made for beautification purposes, but at the same time, it will also give the message on cleanliness and a cleaner environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

