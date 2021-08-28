Left Menu

Maha: Nagpur women constables to have 8-hour shifts

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:09 IST
Maha: Nagpur women constables to have 8-hour shifts
  • Country:
  • India

Women constables of Nagpur police will have a compact 8-hour duty schedule from August 30 on an experimental basis till further orders, Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday.

An order issued by the CP said women constables have to work hard to balance their duties and family responsibilities, and this decision would give them relief.

''If there is need for additional women constables due to any emergency or festive patrolling etc, then senior personnel will have to take the permission of respective DCPs to call them to work for an additional four hours,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021