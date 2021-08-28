Maha: Nagpur women constables to have 8-hour shifts

Women constables of Nagpur police will have a compact 8-hour duty schedule from August 30 on an experimental basis till further orders, Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday.

An order issued by the CP said women constables have to work hard to balance their duties and family responsibilities, and this decision would give them relief.

''If there is need for additional women constables due to any emergency or festive patrolling etc, then senior personnel will have to take the permission of respective DCPs to call them to work for an additional four hours,'' an official said.

