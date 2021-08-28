Left Menu

Cops rescue man who put up Facebook post on suicide plan

The man, a resident of Narkhed tehsil, was stopped by Ambazari police after he consumed poison and arrived at Futala Lake on a motorcycle, an official said.He is in government medical college and hospital here and his condition is critical.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:21 IST
Cops rescue man who put up Facebook post on suicide plan
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon after announcing on Facebook that he would live-stream the act, police said. The man, a resident of Narkhed tehsil, was stopped by Ambazari police after he consumed poison and arrived at Futala Lake on a motorcycle, an official said.

''He is in government medical college and hospital here and his condition is critical. He is a health professional and in his goodbye message on Facebook, he claimed a person doing a good job always had to suffer,'' he said.

The official said Ambazari police station senior inspector Ashok Bagul was alerted by a citizen, after which the rescue act at Futala Lake was carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021