Cops rescue man who put up Facebook post on suicide plan
The man, a resident of Narkhed tehsil, was stopped by Ambazari police after he consumed poison and arrived at Futala Lake on a motorcycle, an official said.He is in government medical college and hospital here and his condition is critical.
A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon after announcing on Facebook that he would live-stream the act, police said. The man, a resident of Narkhed tehsil, was stopped by Ambazari police after he consumed poison and arrived at Futala Lake on a motorcycle, an official said.
''He is in government medical college and hospital here and his condition is critical. He is a health professional and in his goodbye message on Facebook, he claimed a person doing a good job always had to suffer,'' he said.
The official said Ambazari police station senior inspector Ashok Bagul was alerted by a citizen, after which the rescue act at Futala Lake was carried out.
