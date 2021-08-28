Indore police arrest 4 for allegedly conspiring to incite riot

Indore police has arrested four people for allegedly conspiring to incite a riot. According to the police, the arrested accused were trying to incite a riot in the city through social media, but the attempt was foiled in time.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri while addressing a press conference said, "The accused Altamash Khan, Javed Khan, Imran Ansari and Irfan Ali were provoking people through social media by sending provocative messages and were planning to incite a riot in the city. Their plan was to keep the police engaged by adapting a Guerrilla warfare method. The Khajrana Police dismissed their attempt in time." He further informed the database of the accused persons was retrieved via social media surveillance and seized their mobile phones.

"None of the accused have attained their education after 10th class and their age ranges from 24-28 years," said the SP. A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police are also checking their mobile records. They are also investigating their funding, foreign affiliation and other associates if any. Under National Security Act (NSA) their houses will also be demolished. (ANI)

