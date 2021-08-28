Left Menu

Indore police arrest 4 for allegedly conspiring to incite riot

Indore police has arrested four people for allegedly conspiring to incite a riot.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:24 IST
Indore police arrest 4 for allegedly conspiring to incite riot
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore police has arrested four people for allegedly conspiring to incite a riot. According to the police, the arrested accused were trying to incite a riot in the city through social media, but the attempt was foiled in time.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri while addressing a press conference said, "The accused Altamash Khan, Javed Khan, Imran Ansari and Irfan Ali were provoking people through social media by sending provocative messages and were planning to incite a riot in the city. Their plan was to keep the police engaged by adapting a Guerrilla warfare method. The Khajrana Police dismissed their attempt in time." He further informed the database of the accused persons was retrieved via social media surveillance and seized their mobile phones.

"None of the accused have attained their education after 10th class and their age ranges from 24-28 years," said the SP. A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police are also checking their mobile records. They are also investigating their funding, foreign affiliation and other associates if any. Under National Security Act (NSA) their houses will also be demolished. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021