Left Menu

Assam CM flags fake tweet claiming schools won't reopen in September

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state police to take action after a fake announcement surfaced on social media, which stated that schools in the state, which were set to reopen next month would remain shut till November.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:24 IST
Assam CM flags fake tweet claiming schools won't reopen in September
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state police to take action after a fake announcement surfaced on social media, which stated that schools in the state, which were set to reopen next month would remain shut till November. "A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non-opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to. Assam Police, please file an FIR," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Sarma also attached the clipping of the fake message that read, "This is an important announcement that schools are not going to open from September. It is postponed to November as COVID cases in the state are not yet controlled, further details will be announced." Assam government announced that colleges and universities in the state will reopen for offline classes from the first week of September. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on August 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021