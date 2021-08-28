NIA special court jails Bangladeshi national involved in smuggling fake currency

A special NIA court here has sentenced a Bangladeshi national to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes (FICN) into this country, an official said.

Rahim Sk of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj was convicted by the court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act on Friday, the official said.

He was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.

The case was registered in Murshidabad in August 2018 following the seizure of fake notes of face value of around Rs 8 lakh from Rahim Sk and Mijan Sk -- both natives of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj.

During the NIA investigation, it was revealed that the two accused had hatched a conspiracy to procure and circulate fake currency notes for unlawful gains, the NIA official said.

They had illegally entered India and got involved in the circulation of FICN. They were in close contact with their Bangladeshi associates and were procuring FICN from them for circulation through their contacts in Jharkhand, the official said.

Mizan was convicted by the NIA special court in Kolkata in February last year.

