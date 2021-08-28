Left Menu

NIA special court jails Bangladeshi national involved in smuggling fake currency

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:25 IST
NIA special court jails Bangladeshi national involved in smuggling fake currency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here has sentenced a Bangladeshi national to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes (FICN) into this country, an official said.

Rahim Sk of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj was convicted by the court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act on Friday, the official said.

He was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.

The case was registered in Murshidabad in August 2018 following the seizure of fake notes of face value of around Rs 8 lakh from Rahim Sk and Mijan Sk -- both natives of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj.

During the NIA investigation, it was revealed that the two accused had hatched a conspiracy to procure and circulate fake currency notes for unlawful gains, the NIA official said.

They had illegally entered India and got involved in the circulation of FICN. They were in close contact with their Bangladeshi associates and were procuring FICN from them for circulation through their contacts in Jharkhand, the official said.

Mizan was convicted by the NIA special court in Kolkata in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021