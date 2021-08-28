Left Menu

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 63 cr doses

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 63 crore doses, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:31 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 63 crore doses, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. "In a significant achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 63 Crore (63,00,67,629) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today," reads the release.

On vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the release said more than 65 lakh (65,39,745) vaccine doses had been administered on Saturday as per the 7 PM provisional report. "Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the release says on the final data for the day.

As of today, more than 48.53 crore people have been administered with at-least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 14.46 crore people are fully vaccinated. On Saturday, more than 40.78 lakh people were given their first dose of the vaccine while more than 24.61 lakh people got their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

