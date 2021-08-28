Kidnapped girl rescued from Budgam district of Kashmir, accused arrested
A minor girl from Jammu who was kidnapped last month was rescued from Budgam district of central Kashmir on Saturday and the accused was arrested, police said.The girls mother had on July 18 had lodged a missing complaint with the police. A case was registered and a special investigation team was formed to trace the girl, the police said.The kidnapped girl was recovered from the Beerwah area of Budgam.
A minor girl from Jammu who was kidnapped last month was rescued from Budgam district of central Kashmir on Saturday and the accused was arrested, police said.
The girl's mother had on July 18 had lodged a missing complaint with the police. A case was registered and a special investigation team was formed to trace the girl, the police said.
The kidnapped girl was recovered from the Beerwah area of Budgam. The kidnapper, Mohd Mustafa of Chanderkote area of Ramban, has been arrested, they said.
The police said the girl was handed over to Child Welfare Committee in Jammu after completion of all the medico-legal formalities.
