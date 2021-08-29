Left Menu

Blinken and Jaishankar discuss Afghan situation over phone

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 00:02 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

''Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership,'' Blinken tweeted.

The leaders spoke as the US, along with the Nato, is set to complete its troop pullout from Afghanistan, capping its longest foreign war, spanning over 20 years after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

In a readout of the phone call, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: ''They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations.'' Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership, he said.

