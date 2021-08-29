Left Menu

German, British, Dutch leaders talk Afghanistan

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-08-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 00:06 IST
German, British, Dutch leaders talk Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken with both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the status of evacuation efforts from the country.

Merkel's office said the three leaders “were in agreement” on Saturday that evacuating citizens, local workers and those in need of protection “will continue to be a top priority,” as will humanitarian aid for refugees and the local population.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said that in her conversations with both Johnson and Rutte, Merkel discussed the security situation for diplomatic personnel and spoke about “possible political and diplomatic options.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
2
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021