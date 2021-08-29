German, British, Dutch leaders talk Afghanistan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken with both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the status of evacuation efforts from the country.

Merkel's office said the three leaders “were in agreement” on Saturday that evacuating citizens, local workers and those in need of protection “will continue to be a top priority,” as will humanitarian aid for refugees and the local population.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said that in her conversations with both Johnson and Rutte, Merkel discussed the security situation for diplomatic personnel and spoke about “possible political and diplomatic options.”

