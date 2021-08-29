Another FIR lodged against ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

A fresh FIR was lodged on Saturday against former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, arrested on charges of abetting suicide of a rape victim and her associate, and his wife for obstructing government work, police said. The FIR was registered against Thakur and his social activist wife Nutan Thakur at the Gomti Nagar Police Station, they said. The couple has been accused of assaulting police and obstructing government work when the security personnel had gone to arrest Thakur from his Gomti Nagar residence on Friday, police said.

The former IPS officer Thakur was arrested on Friday on serious charges, including abetment of suicide of the rape victim and her friend in Delhi recently.

The 24-year-old woman, who had accused Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai of rape in May 2019, died on August 24 after she and her friend Satyam Rai set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court complex on August 16.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur had said that the former IPS officer was arrested in a case registered after the death of the rape victim.

Director General of Police Mukul Goel had said in a statement on Friday, ''In connection with self-immolation attempt by the victim and her aide before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had constituted an inquiry committee which in its interim investigation report, found BSP MP from Ghosi, Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur prima facie guilty of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and of other charges and also recommended registering a case against them.” PTI SAB SRY

