Head constable suspended for terrifying voters during UP panchayat polls

A head constable posted at the Vijay Nagar Police Station here was on Saturday suspended for allegedly terrifying and forcing villagers to cast their votes in favour of his relative during panchayat elections here, officials said. The constable, Veereshwer, is accused of brandishing arms and forcing people in Naseerpur village to vote in favour of his nephew's wife Jayaprabha during the polls to elect village head on April 27, SSP Pawan Kumar said.

''An FIR was lodged against the policeman under relevant sections of law after the matter came to the fore,'' he said. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the erring official, Kumar added. PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)