Left Menu

Malaysia seeking to confirm reports of two nationals detained in Afghanistan

Malaysia is seeking help from foreign security agencies to confirm media reports that two of its nationals have been arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan for their alleged involvement in Islamic State, the country's top police official said on Saturday.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-08-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 06:21 IST
Malaysia seeking to confirm reports of two nationals detained in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia is seeking help from foreign security agencies to confirm media reports that two of its nationals have been arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan for their alleged involvement in Islamic State, the country's top police official said on Saturday. Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said authorities had no information regarding the involvement of any Malaysians in the militant group in Afghanistan.

"The Royal Malaysian Police has requested security agencies abroad to confirm the reports as well as the allegations," he said in a statement. "Investigations are also being carried out on whether those reports involved Malaysian Islamic State fighters who are already overseas."

British publication The Times on Saturday had reported the arrest of six Islamic State operatives, including two Malaysians, citing a Taliban official. In the past decade, dozens of Malaysians have left their country to fight with Islamic State in Syria and other nations, though some have since been allowed to return under conditions set by authorities. It was unclear how many remain overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021