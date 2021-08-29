U.S. forces in final phase of evacuation from Kabul-security official

Just over 1,000 civilians remain to be airlifted from Kabul airport as U.S. forces enter the final phase of the evacuation, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, who cannot be identified under briefing rules, said the crowds at the airport's gates had thinned out after a warning that another attack by militants was likely.

