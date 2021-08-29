IAF organises cyclothon to mark Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations

Indian Air Force organised a cyclothon to create awareness about the Swarnim Vijay Varsh that celebrates the commemoration of 50 Years of the 1971 War.

The Cyclothon will begin from RC Church in defence Area Colaba and will end at Air force station in Cotton green.

The Victory Flame is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on September 1. (ANI)

