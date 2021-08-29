IAF organises cyclothon to mark Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations
Indian Air Force organised a cyclothon to create awareness about the Swarnim Vijay Varsh that celebrates the commemoration of 50 Years of the 1971 War.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 08:25 IST
The Cyclothon will begin from RC Church in defence Area Colaba and will end at Air force station in Cotton green.
The Victory Flame is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on September 1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
