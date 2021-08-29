Left Menu

19 Afghans fleeing Taliban arrive in Croatia

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 29-08-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 08:34 IST
Croatian police say 19 Afghan citizens evacuated from their country because of the threat from the Taliban have landed in Croatia.

A police statement says the group arriving Saturday evening included three families with 10 children and a single man.

Police say the evacuees are people with links to the European Union delegation in Kabul and their families and have expressed intent to seek asylum in Croatia.

They will be housed in a camp for vulnerable groups since they include minors. No other details are immediately available.

