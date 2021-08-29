Left Menu

Maha: Two arrested, minor detained in murder case

The Navi Mumbai Police has arrested two persons and detained a minor for allegedly killing a teenage boy following a drunken brawl, an official said on Sunday.The incident had occurred in the Kalamboli locality when the accused and the victim, a history-sheeter, were drinking liquor, DCP Shivraj Patil told reporters.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Police has arrested two persons and detained a minor for allegedly killing a teenage boy following a drunken brawl, an official said on Sunday.

The incident had occurred in the Kalamboli locality when the accused and the victim, a history-sheeter, were drinking liquor, DCP Shivraj Patil told reporters. He said the accused attacked and killed the victim with sharp weapons. Of the three accused, Pratik Pagare (18) and Udit Naik (22), were arrested while the 16-year-old boy was sent to remand home.

