Woman alleges sexual harassment by ward boy at pvt nursing home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A ward boy at a private nursing home here allegedly sexually harassed a female patient and tried to strangulate her for resisting, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Shaukeen Tyagi is absconding, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the accused entered the room of the patient admitted at the nursing home on Circular Road under Civil Lines Police Station and sexually harassed her.

The accused tried to strangulate the victim as she resisted but fled from the spot when she raised a hue and cry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)