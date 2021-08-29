Over 63 cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far

Left Menu

India has administered over 63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 10:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
India has administered over 63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. As many as 73,85,866 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 63,09,17,927, as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 67,80,301 sessions.

Meanwhile, India reported 45,083 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 31,265 new COVID cases and 153 deaths on Saturday.

As many as 35,840 patients recovered in the country from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,18,88,642. The current recovery rate is at 97.53 per cent. The active number of COVID cases stands at 3,68,558 which accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

The total number of samples tested till today is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested on Saturday. The current positivity rate is at 2.57 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

