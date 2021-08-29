Left Menu

Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge, strengthens national unity, says PM Modi

Urging the citizens to cherish and preserve Sanskrit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the language helps nurture knowledge and strengthens national unity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Urging the citizens to cherish and preserve Sanskrit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the language helps nurture knowledge and strengthens national unity. Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "Through its thoughts and medium of literary texts, Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge and also national unity, strengthens it. Sanskrit literature comprises the divine philosophy of humanity and knowledge which can captivate anyone's attention."

He said the efforts made in recent times have brought a new awareness about Sanskrit. "It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation.... and future generations also have a right to it. Now is the time to increase everyone's efforts for these works as well. Friends, if you know of any such person engaged in this kind of effort if you have any such information, then please share the information related to them on social media with #CelebratingSanskrit," PM Modi urged.

He said that he got to know about many people who are engaged in the 'inspirational' work of teaching Sanskrit in foreign lands. He mentioned an Irish national Rutger Kortenhorst who is a Sanskrit scholar and teaches Sanskrit to the children in Ireland. "Sanskrit language also plays an important role in the strengthening of cultural relations between India and Ireland and between India and Thailand here in the east. Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani, both of them are playing a very important role in the promotion of the Sanskrit language in Thailand. They have also carried out comparative studies in the literature of Thai and Sanskrit languages. Another such professor is Shriman Boris Zakharin, who teaches Sanskrit at Moscow State University in Russia. He has published many research papers and books. He has also translated many books from Sanskrit to Russian," stated Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Sydney Sanskrit School in Australia, where the Sanskrit language is taught to the students. For children, these schools also organise programs like Sanskrit Grammar Camp, Sanskrit Plays and Sanskrit Day. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

