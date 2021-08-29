Left Menu

Delhi Police ASI shoots himself on duty

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) of Delhi Police has been admitted to the hospital after he allegedly shot himself with his service revolver during his duty on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:41 IST
Delhi Police ASI shoots himself on duty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) of Delhi Police has been admitted to the hospital after he allegedly shot himself with his service revolver during his duty on Sunday. According to Delhi Police, the incident happened at 8:30 in the morning, when ASI Ramchandra, who was posted in a PCR, allegedly shot himself on his shoulder, with his service revolver.

The ASI was then rushed to the hospital, where his condition is now said to be out of danger, said police. Delhi Police further said that in his statement Ramchandra has said that he has been going through depression for the last few days.

The investigation is underway by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021