Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha reports 849 new cases, 68 deaths

Odisha reported 849 fresh COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities on Saturday, informed the Information and Public Relations Department of the Odisha government.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:33 IST
COVID-19: Odisha reports 849 new cases, 68 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha reported 849 fresh COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities on Saturday, informed the Information and Public Relations Department of the Odisha government. With this, the total cases in the state stand at 10,06,503 including 7,820 active cases.

Of the new cases, people belonging to the age group 0-18 years are 119, in quarantine are 491 individuals and got transmission of the virus via local contacts are 358. The maximum cases were reported in Khurda district with 361 fresh cases followed by 98 cases in Cuttack.

As a sign of relief, the total recoveries in the state till date touched 9,90,796 including 956 fresh recoveries. The total number of fatalities in the state are 7765 including the new fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021