Left Menu

Rajnath Singh slams Pak for resorting to proxy war against India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday indicated that Pakistan, after losing two wars to India, had started resorting to proxy war and that terrorism had become an integral part of its state policy.

ANI | Ooty (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:38 IST
Rajnath Singh slams Pak for resorting to proxy war against India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday indicated that Pakistan, after losing two wars to India, had started resorting to proxy war and that terrorism had become an integral part of its state policy. Addressing the faculty and students of Defence Service Staff College Wellington on Sunday, Singh said, "After losing two wars, one of our neighbouring countries (Pakistan) has started resorting to proxy war, and terrorism has become an integral part of its state policy. It has started targeting India by providing arms, funds, and training to terrorists."

The country has started targeting India by providing arms, funds and training to terrorists, he added. "Despite challenges at our borders, the countrymen today are confident that there will be no comprised with India's national security," stated Singh.

"The belief that India would not only end terrorism on its own land but also not hesitate to conduct counter-terrorism operations on their land if needed is gradually becoming stronger," he added. "I want to salute the armed forces who defeated the neighbour (Pakistan) which has been targeting our nation," said Singh.

"If a ceasefire (between India and Pakistan) is successful today, it is because of our strength. In 2016, cross-border strikes changed our reactionary mindset into a proactive mindset, which was further strengthened by the Balakot airstrike in 2019," further stated Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021